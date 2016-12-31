Egypt Starts Returning Remains of EgyptAir A320 Crash Victims to Families

The EgyptAir Airbus A320 plane disappeared from radar screens over the Mediterranean Sea, 10 miles into the Egyptian airspace, on May 19 and then crashed. The plane, carrying 66 people, was heading to Cairo from Paris.
The commission investigating the crash said in mid-December that traces of explosives were discovered on the bodies of victims of the crash.
