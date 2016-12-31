Houthis Claim Downing of Saudi Reconnaissance Aircraft Close to Yemeni Border

DUBAI (Sputnik) – Ansar Allah members backed by loyal army units downed Saudi reconnaissance aircraft in Jizan province, located beside Saudi-Yemen border, the Saba news agency reported.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting against the Houthis, has not commented on the reports so far.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Peace talks failed in August after the Houthis refused to support a roadmap proposed by the UN special envoy that involves the rebels laying down arms and the setting up of a unity government.