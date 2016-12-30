Register
20:18 GMT +330 December 2016
    Law enforcement officers in a humanitarian corridor for civilians and militants along the Castello Road in northern Aleppo, Syria

    Syrian Children Receive Aid Prepared by Russian Humanitarian Activist Dr. Liza

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Middle East
    Children in the Tishreen university hospital of Syria's Latakia have received humanitarian aid prepared by renowned Russian humanitarian activist and charity founder Elizaveta Glinka, widely known as Dr. Liza, who died in a plane crash in the Black Sea, a source in the hospital told RIA Novosti on Friday.

    Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) mostly men sit in line waiting to be served with food at Dikwa Camp, in Borno State in north-eastern Nigeria, on February 2, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ STRINGER
    Over 50Mln People in Middle East, Africa in Need of Humanitarian Aid
    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the humanitarian cargoes prepared by the activist for the Syrian hospitals had already been delivered to the Hmeimim airbase and would be sent to the hospitals in the near future.

    "Humanitairan aid [from Dr.Liza] has been delivered to the Hmeimim airport and sent to the children's unit of the hospital. The cargo was very big. We have not opened it yet. I do not know, what has been in the every specific box, but I have seen children's underwear and a lot of medicines," the source said.

    The source added that the hospital had received a huge amount of humanitarian aid in recent days and thanked everyone, who had contributed to these support.

    Flowers outside the Fair Aid International Public Organization in memory of Yelizaveta Glinka (Doctor Liza), who died in the Russian Defense Ministry's TU-154 aircraft crash off the Black Sea coast near Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    MSF Offers Condolences Over Tragic Death of Russian Humanitarian Activist Dr. Liza
    A Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed on December 25, less than two minutes after taking off at the Adler airport in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi where it had stopped for refueling on the way from Moscow to a military base in Syria.

    All 92 on board the crashed Tu-154 plane died. Their remains have been recovered and will be identified by forensic scientists using DNA samples from their relatives. There were eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov military choir, nine reporters, two federal civil servants and Glinka.

    Glinka received multiple awards for her charity work. Among her most important awards are the State Award of the Russian Federation for outstanding achievements in the sphere of human rights activities received on December 8, 2016, the Decoration "For Beneficence" in 2015 and the Order of Friendship in 2012.

    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, Dr. Liza, Russia
