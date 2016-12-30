Syrian Children Receive Aid Prepared by Russian Humanitarian Activist Dr. Liza

"Humanitairan aid [from Dr.Liza] has been delivered to the Hmeimim airport and sent to the children's unit of the hospital. The cargo was very big. We have not opened it yet. I do not know, what has been in the every specific box, but I have seen children's underwear and a lot of medicines," the source said.
The source added that the hospital had received a huge amount of humanitarian aid in recent days and thanked everyone, who had contributed to these support.
All 92 on board the crashed Tu-154 plane died. Their remains have been recovered and will be identified by forensic scientists using DNA samples from their relatives. There were eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov military choir, nine reporters, two federal civil servants and Glinka.
Glinka received multiple awards for her charity work. Among her most important awards are the State Award of the Russian Federation for outstanding achievements in the sphere of human rights activities received on December 8, 2016, the Decoration "For Beneficence" in 2015 and the Order of Friendship in 2012.
