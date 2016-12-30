Syrian Children Receive Aid Prepared by Russian Humanitarian Activist Dr. Liza

© AFP 2016/ STRINGER Over 50Mln People in Middle East, Africa in Need of Humanitarian Aid

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the humanitarian cargoes prepared by the activist for the Syrian hospitals had already been delivered to the Hmeimim airbase and would be sent to the hospitals in the near future.

"Humanitairan aid [from Dr.Liza] has been delivered to the Hmeimim airport and sent to the children's unit of the hospital. The cargo was very big. We have not opened it yet. I do not know, what has been in the every specific box, but I have seen children's underwear and a lot of medicines," the source said.

The source added that the hospital had received a huge amount of humanitarian aid in recent days and thanked everyone, who had contributed to these support.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy MSF Offers Condolences Over Tragic Death of Russian Humanitarian Activist Dr. Liza

A Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed on December 25, less than two minutes after taking off at the Adler airport in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi where it had stopped for refueling on the way from Moscow to a military base in Syria.

All 92 on board the crashed Tu-154 plane died. Their remains have been recovered and will be identified by forensic scientists using DNA samples from their relatives. There were eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov military choir, nine reporters, two federal civil servants and Glinka.

Glinka received multiple awards for her charity work. Among her most important awards are the State Award of the Russian Federation for outstanding achievements in the sphere of human rights activities received on December 8, 2016, the Decoration "For Beneficence" in 2015 and the Order of Friendship in 2012.