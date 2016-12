MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

"Ceasefire in Syria is a major achievement. Let's build on it by tackling the roots of extremist terror," Zarif said as quoted by the Tasnim News Agency.

Putin also called on the Syrian government, armed opposition and all countries with influence on the situation in the country to support the reached agreements and to take part in the anticipated reconciliation talks in Astana.

The ceasefire in Syria took effect at midnight local time on Friday.