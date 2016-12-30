EU Parliamentarians Shown Around Russian Military Base in Syria

"We are at the Hmeymim base to see for ourselves and show our colleagues that it is carrying out in full the tasks that were set before its personnel, that all conditions have been created to achieve the goals set before the Russian Aerospace Forces by the Russian president," Konstantin Kosachev said.
Kosachev said the mixed group of lawmakers had arrived in Syria to meet with the country’s leadership. "We’ve already had very comprehensive talks with President Bashar Assad and are yet to meet senior lawmakers," he added.
