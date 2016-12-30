Kurdish PYD Not Invited to Join Syrian Ceasefire Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) was not invited to join the new ceasefire deal in Syria, the party co-chairman, Saleh Muslim, told Sputnik.

“We aren't included… Nobody asked us to join the truce because countries in the region deny that there is a nation called Kurds," Muslim said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups reached an agreement on a ceasefire on the Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks.

Three documents have been signed between the Syrian government and the armed opposition forces. The ceasefire takes effect at midnight local time on Friday, December 30 (22:00 GMT on Thursday). The documents also introduce a monitor mechanism and set forth that the parties are ready to start peace negotiations.

© Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun Kurdish PYD Party Calls on Trump to Cooperate in Anti-Terror Fight in Syria

Russia and Turkey are to act as co-guarantors of the new ceasefire and have already opened a hotline to that end, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Saleh Muslim said also said that the establishment of the Syrian Democratic Front that unites broad forces of the internal opposition and Kurdish groups, will not lead to Kurdish engagement in the intra-Syrian talks in Astana and Geneva.

"I do not think that establishment of this opposition group will help to engage Kurds into talks and help to solve Kurds' question," Saleh Muslim said.

The establishment of the Syrian Democratic Front was announced on Monday. The organization's spokeswoman, Mais Krydee, told Sputnik that the front consists of the Committee for National Democratic Action in Syria, the Syria National Dialogue Committee with its four parties, and a Kurdish group.

Mahmoud Marai, the secretary general of the Syrian Democratic Front, said earlier on Thursday that the group was ready to take part in peace talks on Syrian reconciliation in Astana.