Iraqi Forces Resume Mosul Offensive - US-Led Coalition

Iraqi Forces Liberate 40 of 56 Mosul Districts From Daesh - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The Iraqi Security Forces have renewed operations to liberate the city of Mosul from the Daesh, the US-led coalition said in a release on Thursday.

"Today, with Coalition air and artillery support, the Iraqi Security Forces announced that several elements of the Iraqi Army, Federal Police and Counter Terrorism Service initiated a simultaneous advance along three axes in Mosul to defeat Daesh," the release stated.

Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition opened two new fronts in the offensive against the Daesh in Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Iraqi multi-axis advance opens two new fronts within the city and increases pressure on Daesh's dwindling ability to generate forces, move fighters or resupply," the release stated.