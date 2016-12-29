Iraqi Forces Resume Mosul Offensive - US-Led Coalition

"Today, with Coalition air and artillery support, the Iraqi Security Forces announced that several elements of the Iraqi Army, Federal Police and Counter Terrorism Service initiated a simultaneous advance along three axes in Mosul to defeat Daesh," the release stated.
Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition opened two new fronts in the offensive against the Daesh in Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force said in a press release on Thursday.
"The Iraqi multi-axis advance opens two new fronts within the city and increases pressure on Daesh's dwindling ability to generate forces, move fighters or resupply," the release stated.
