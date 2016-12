MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry disclosed on Thursday a list of armed opposition groups that had agreed to join a nationwide ceasefire in Syria.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

According to the ministry, seven groups that will join the Syrian ceasefire on December 30 comprise Ahrar al-Sham, Jaish al-Islam, Jaish al-Mujahideen, Faylak al-Sham, Suvar al-Sham, Jaish Idlib, and Jabhat al-Shamiya armed opposition groups.