Oman Joins Saudi-Led Coalition Against Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The letter was sent to Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman al Saud, the Al Arabiya broadcaster said on Thursday citing Saudi and Gulf sources.

A US-led coalition of over 60 countries has been bombing the positions of the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group without the approval of the Syrian government since 2014.

In December 2015, a group of 34 Muslim nations from the Middle East, Africa and Asia announced the creation of a new anti-Daesh coalition in a bid to tackle Islamic extremism. The coalition, which now has 40 members, is led by Saudi Arabia.

The Islamic State radical group has ceased vast areas in Syria and Iraq. The group, banned in a wide range of countries, has become notorious for its human rights violations and multiple terrorist attacks staged around the world, including in Europe.