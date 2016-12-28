Syrian Opposition Claims Thousands of Iranian Troops Holed Up in Aleppo

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Thousands of Iranian service members are stationed in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, a spokesman for a recently created Syrian opposition faction, Syria’s Tomorrow, said Wednesday.

This came in response to assurance from Iran’s Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan that the country had no boots on the ground in Aleppo, which was recaptured from militants earlier this year. The minister warned Iran could send in military advisers if needed.

"The whole world knows there are tens of thousands of fighters from Iran, officers and the Revolutionary Guard Corps [a military elite unit]," Monzer Akbik told RIA Novosti.

Syria’s Tomorrow emerged in March in a bid to unite liberal opposition forces under one umbrella organization. It is headed by Ahmad Jarba, the former chief of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces.