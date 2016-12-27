Turkey Could Lift State of Emergency in January

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish authorities could lift the state of emergency introduced in the country after the thwarted military coup attempt in January 2017, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Tuesday.
"If a decision to introduce the state of emergency had not been made, we would not have been able to undertake many steps aimed at struggle against terrorism. If political situation allows, the state of emergency could be lifted [in January]," Kurtulmus said at a press conference.
Following the coup, the Turkish authorities imposed the nation-wide emergency rule for three months, which has later been extended for the same period.
