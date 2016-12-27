Register
27 December 2016
    Riad, Haddad, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Russian Federation

    Russian, Syrian Diplomats Discuss Political Settlement of Syrian Crisis

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held talks with Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held talks with Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad to discuss measures to promote a political settlement of the Syrian crisis, the Russian foreign ministry said.

    “During the meeting the sides exchanged views regarding the development of the situation in Syria, emphasizing the need to intensify efforts to promote the political settlement of the Syrian crisis in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2254 and to continue at the same time the uncompromising fight against terrorism,” the statement read.

    The UN Security Council Resolution 2254 was adopted in December 2015 and urges for political settlement of the Syrian conflict.

    Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Jabhat Fatah al Sham and the Islamic State (Daesh), both outlawed in Russia.

