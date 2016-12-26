Register
    Syrian army troops remove corpses from a mass grave (File)

    Mass Burials of Dozens of Tortured Syrians Found in Aleppo

    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Middle East
    Mass graves of torture victims have been uncovered in liberated Aleppo, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Monday.

    "Mass burial sites of many dozens [of Syrians], who had been subjected to brutal torture and [then] murdered, have been found," Maj. Gen. Konashenkov said. "In many cases, body parts are missing; most victims had been shot in the head. And this, it seems, is only the beginning."

    A Russian soldier walks to a military vehicle in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, Syria December 4, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    What We Know So Far About Russian Military Police Deployed to Aleppo
    Konashenkov said that the instances are being recorded as serious war crimes and will be given maximum publicity "so that European backers of the so-called opposition in London and Paris are well aware of who their wards actually are."

    Konashenkov further revealed that militants of the "moderate opposition" mined in eastern Aleppo nearly everything: toys, streets, entrances to premises, cars and motorcycles.

    "Literally everything, for which there was enough time and ammunition, was mined: the streets, entrances to premises, vehicles, motorcycles lying on roads, and even children's toys," Konashenkov said.

    Children celebrating liberation in Hanano, East Aleppo
    © Photo: Vanessa Beeley
    Russia's Air Support 'Determining Factor' in Aleppo Victory
    He added that seven large ammunition depots, enough to arm several infantry battalions, were discovered in Aleppo.

    On December 22, the Syrian government forces assumed full control of Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the embattled city.

    Syrian government forces have been fighting against multiple opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front. The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011.

    Tags:
    torture, ammunition, mass grave, Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, Syria, Aleppo
      igybundy
      While the nato supported mercenaries were starving the civilians, depots with enough food and ammo to sustain tens of thousands for a dozen years were found. So it is true, the civilians were starving.. But it was because of nato and they were the ones starving the civilians.
      francescoslossel
      bloody proof of what western media has tryed so long to negate...
      MNaydenov
      The West will never admit, the rebels in Aleppo were terrorist. Sadly, they have the bigger megaphone, by large margin. It is ironic, they said "History is written by the winners", but here history will be rewritten by the losers.
      NATOisEVILin reply toMNaydenov(Show commentHide comment)
      MNaydenov, Yes, maybe so, but they don't have the truth.
      xLemming
      And if they are not held accountable before they die, they most certainly will when they stand before God. The Truth will ultimately prevail... God bless the efforts of Syria and its allies, and especially the Syrian people as well as those of other nations assaulted by ZATO
      giorgoskaz11
      Did the Syrians call the UN monitors to verify the findings; Because if they didn't the west will ignore the claims
