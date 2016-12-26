Mass Burials of Dozens of Tortured Syrians Found in Aleppo

"Mass burial sites of many dozens [of Syrians], who had been subjected to brutal torture and [then] murdered, have been found," Maj. Gen. Konashenkov said. "In many cases, body parts are missing; most victims had been shot in the head. And this, it seems, is only the beginning."
Konashenkov further revealed that militants of the "moderate opposition" mined in eastern Aleppo nearly everything: toys, streets, entrances to premises, cars and motorcycles.
"Literally everything, for which there was enough time and ammunition, was mined: the streets, entrances to premises, vehicles, motorcycles lying on roads, and even children's toys," Konashenkov said.
On December 22, the Syrian government forces assumed full control of Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the embattled city.
Syrian government forces have been fighting against multiple opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front. The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011.
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete While the nato supported mercenaries were starving the civilians, depots with enough food and ammo to sustain tens of thousands for a dozen years were found. So it is true, the civilians were starving.. But it was because of nato and they were the ones starving the civilians. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete bloody proof of what western media has tryed so long to negate... Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The West will never admit, the rebels in Aleppo were terrorist. Sadly, they have the bigger megaphone, by large margin. It is ironic, they said "History is written by the winners", but here history will be rewritten by the losers. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete MNaydenov, Yes, maybe so, but they don't have the truth. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And if they are not held accountable before they die, they most certainly will when they stand before God. The Truth will ultimately prevail... God bless the efforts of Syria and its allies, and especially the Syrian people as well as those of other nations assaulted by ZATO Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Did the Syrians call the UN monitors to verify the findings; Because if they didn't the west will ignore the claims
igybundy
francescoslossel
MNaydenov
NATOisEVILin reply toMNaydenov(Show commentHide comment)
xLemming
giorgoskaz11