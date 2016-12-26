At Least Seven Iraqi Soldiers Killed in Clashes With Daesh in Mosul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of seven Iraqi servicemen were killed and four more were injured in the northern country's city of Mosul during the operation to drive the militants of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) jihadist group from it, media reported Monday.

© AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE Iraqi Shiite Militia Eliminates Almost 300 Daesh Militants Southwest of Mosul

According to the Turkish Anadolu news agency, seven servicemen were killed and four more were injured on Sunday in the Tamim district of Mosul during a car-bomb attack and clashes between the government forces and the terrorists.

A total number of Daesh casualties is yet unknown, the media outlet added.

A government-led operation aimed at retaking Mosul from the Daesh group, outlawed in Russia and the United States among other nations, has been underway since mid-October with air support of the US-led international coalition.

