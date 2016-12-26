Syrian Army Kills Over 25 Daesh Terrorists West of Palmyra

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The operation took place in Homs Governorate, near the city of Palmyra, which Daesh militants stormed on December 12, the state-run SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.

Syrian army units and loyal militias have been forced to regroup at the Tiyas T4 airbase to the west of Palmyra and have been defending it against Daesh attacks. The Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, first seized Palmyra in spring 2015 and a year later was forced out by Syrian government troops with air support from Russian jets.