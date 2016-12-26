MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The aid has been delivered to five areas of eastern Aleppo, the ministry said.
The ministry added that points of distribution of hot meal and items of first necessity for Aleppo citizens continued their work.
On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is wonderful and unbelievably thoughtful-- In face of the terrible tragedy Russia is coping with as we speak, yet aid to the civilians in Aleppo continues, ensuring that people who have no homes left, while snow is falling and they're living in temp shelters-- No wonder Russian Dr. Lisa wanted to be with them every moment.... Tragically this wonderful angel will never be with them again--
choticastile
I listened to Vanessa Beeley and she too, was full of admiration for the kind and gentle actions of the Russian medical contingent in Aleppo. It was a deeply thought provoking interview, and one of the most forthright, I have ever listened to ... she speaks about the horrific cruelty visited on the hostages held by the terrorists in Eastern Aleppo. What a brave lady she too is!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWBB9ESCXcY
I know I say it many times-- but even that's not enough!--- God Bless the Russian Federation!