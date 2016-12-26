MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The aid has been delivered to five areas of eastern Aleppo, the ministry said.

"Within last 24 hours, five humanitarian events have been held, in course of which civilians received humanitarian aid. In the temporary accommodation facilities for citizens, who had left the eastern areas of the Aleppo city: in the Jibrin area – about 5 tons; in the Sheikh Maqsood area – about 2 tons; in the Sahur-3 area – about 2 tons; in the Ansari area – about 2 tons," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

The ministry added that points of distribution of hot meal and items of first necessity for Aleppo citizens continued their work.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.