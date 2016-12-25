Iraqi Shiite Militia Eliminates Almost 300 Daesh Militants Southwest of Mosul

© REUTERS/ Ruairidh Villar/Save the Children Iraqi Women Start Campaign to Stand Up to Daesh Terrorists in Mosul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The PMF forces are currently taking part in the liberation of Mosul.

"Hashd Shaabi forces – Hezbollah Brigades killed nearly 300 ISIL [Daesh] gunmen and burnt seven vehicles they had," the PMF was quoted as saying by the Lebanese Al Manar TV channel.

The Iraqi operation to retake Mosul from terrorists has been going on for over a month since October 17. The battle for the city began with 4,000 Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and 30,000 Iraqi soldiers backed by the US-led anti-terror coalition advancing on the city from the east, west and south.

Mosul has been occupied by Daesh terrorist group since 2014.