SANAA (Sputnik) – The airstrike hit a village in the western part of the province, the source said, adding that all victims are members of one family.

Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict between the government, led by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and Shiite Houthi rebels, who have been supported by army units loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

At Hadi’s request, a Saudi-led coalition including Arab countries has been carrying out airstrikes against Houthi positions since March 2015. The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has called Saudi attacks on civilian areas a violation of international law, but Riyadh denied the claims.