Israel Disappointed US Fails to Veto 'Disgraceful' UN Resolution on Settlements

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Israel’s Foreign Ministry has been instructed to cancel all Senegal aid programs, the Friday statement says.

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution that condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was not going to adhere to the resolution.