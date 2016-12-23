Register
    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.

    Russian Military Police Battalion to Assist Political Process in Syria - MP

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    335682

    A Russian military police battalion will assist the Syrian authorities to organize and maintain the process of political settlement in the war-torn country, a senior Russian lawmaker said Friday.

    People walk past a billboard depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Saadallah al-Jabri Square, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Assad Thanks Putin for Russia's Efforts to Liberate Aleppo
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry announced earlier on Friday the deployment of a Russian military police battalion in Aleppo with a task to maintain security and order in the second-largest Syrian city recently liberated from terrorists.

    According to Franz Klintsevich, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Defense and Security Committee, the battalion is a motorized infantry unit manning up to 400 servicemen.

    "This battalion will also help organize and assist the political settlement [in Syria]," Klintsevich told RIA Novosti.

    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militants' resistance. On Thursday, the Syrian army declared victory in Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the city's east.

    Tags:
    Russia, Syria, Aleppo
      peaceactivist2
      Russia must learned from Soviet mistakes in past war and take to heart westerners method of "shoot-first-question-latter. And learn to value own troops' lives 100 times over the terrorists and shoot anything that moves, hospitals, wedding parties, etc., just that western politicians curse don't come true (Russia will have to bring in more body bags).
