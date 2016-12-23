Russian Military Police Battalion to Assist Political Process in Syria - MP

According to Franz Klintsevich, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Defense and Security Committee, the battalion is a motorized infantry unit manning up to 400 servicemen.
"This battalion will also help organize and assist the political settlement [in Syria]," Klintsevich told RIA Novosti.
On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militants' resistance. On Thursday, the Syrian army declared victory in Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the city's east.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Russia must learned from Soviet mistakes in past war and take to heart westerners method of "shoot-first-question-latter. And learn to value own troops' lives 100 times over the terrorists and shoot anything that moves, hospitals, wedding parties, etc., just that western politicians curse don't come true (Russia will have to bring in more body bags).
peaceactivist2