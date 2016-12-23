Turkish Police Detain Deputy Parliament Speaker - Party

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Earlier this month, Turkish law enforcers detained 118 HDP members following the December 10 attack in Istanbul carried out by the Kurdish radical group Kurdistan Freedom Falcons.

“Deputy speaker of the Turkish parliament, our lawmaker Pervin Buldan, was illegally detained in her Istanbul home,” the party said in a statement obtained by RIA Novosti.

Tensions between Ankara and Turkish Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) collapsed over a series of terrorist attacks, allegedly committed by PKK members.