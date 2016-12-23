China Set to Keep Providing Support to Syria, Ambassador Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The Chinese ambassador held talks with Syrian Information Minister Mohammad Ramez Tourjman on Thursday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"China supports Syria defending its sovereignty and independence, China intends to continue providing political and humanitarian support to Syria," Qi Qianjin said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese ambassador stressed that the information sphere is one of the key aspects of the Syrian issue and that he plans to boost Chinese-Syrian cooperation in that area.

Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Wu Haitao, stressed earlier this month that China was calling on the international community to seek political settlement of the Syrian conflict as well as to fight terrorism and provide the Syrian people with humanitarian aid.

Syrian government forces have been fighting against multiple opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front. The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011.

Daesh is banned in a range of countries, including Russia. The group is notorious for its successful propaganda tactics and the recruitment of foreigners through social media.