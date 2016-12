© AFP 2016/ AL-MALAHEM MEDIA 28 Al-Qaeda Fighters in Yemen Killed in US Airstrikes Over Three Months

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Geo TV broadcaster, the rocket attack, which ignited fire on the vessel, was conducted on Wednesday night, when the ship was heading from Egypt to Dubai.

Solely one man, identified as officer Kabir, out of eight crew members managed to stay alive, as he jumped overboard and reached the shore, the broadcaster added.

Local insurgent groups in Yemen and other territories across the Middle East and North Africa are known to pledge allegiance to Daesh cells. Daesh is a Sunni radical group, which is outlawed in many countries across the world including Russia and Pakistan among other nations.