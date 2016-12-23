State Department: Kerry 'Frustrated' With Outcome of US Policy in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kerry would acknowledge that his diplomatic efforts to achieve a political solution to the crisis in Syria did not bring the intended results, Kirby said in a daily briefing.
"If you would have asked the secretary [Kerry], he would be the first one to tell you he is, obviously, frustrated about where we are in Syria," Kirby told reporters. "Our diplomatic efforts have not been successful in terms of getting us to a political transition where the voice of Syrian people can be heard."
Additionally, the spokesman praised Kerry's efforts in building a coalition to counter the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Kerry will be replaced by ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson after President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on January 20.
No clear-cut direction from his immediate supervisor. No clear-cut policy except to divide, by any means, and to conquer. No exit strategy if Plan "A" or Plan "B" does not work. No "Billie Groat Gruff" to take care of the Israeli troll that is trolling everyone under the "Twenty-Five Year Plan For Israel in the Middle East" coauthored by Rumsfeld, Firth and Perles, all Zionists working in the US Federal Government. "Sorry, Kerry, no alterations, no substitutes, no corrections as to direction." And the only one dumb enough to fall for it was George W and he sold it to Obama. Even Netanayuh turned it down. Dumb! Dumb! Kerry!! He never had a chance. At least we got a look 'up his skirt' to see what kind of president he would have made.

All Kerry did is stall for time while the opposition regrouped and resupplied. The only voice he wanted heard was that opposed to restoring the order in the land. This is why the US has been left out of the talks this time. They just get in the way in Syria. They refuse to work with others unless they get to call the shots. As long as Obama is still in power they won't be on the side of progress in Syria.
jas
---
The so-called diplomatic efforts are only a front for the military effort to oust Assad. The military effort is what failed. But Obama is trying to disguised violence as an attempt at peace so he can say no political solution will work. These are vile and dark behaviors at work.
marcanhalt
Darrell R