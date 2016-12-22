UN Satisfied With Ongoing Evacuation From Eastern Aleppo - Diplomatic Source

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The United Nations is satisfied with the ongoing evacuation from Eastern Aleppo and notes the positive contribution of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, a diplomatic source close to the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The UN leadership is generally satisfied with the course of evacuation of citizens and militants from the eastern districts of Aleppo that is being carried out now and notes the significant contribution of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation," the source said.