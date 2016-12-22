Syrian Opposition Member Calls for Discussion on Foreign Aid to Militants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said he intended to convene negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva on February 8.

"Even when the talks shall address political and transition issues, crucial issues need to be discussed as the presence of foreign forces in Syria and the foreign financial and military support to Syrian combating groups. Here also the commitments of Iran and Turkey are key," Aita said.

He also pointed out that conditions of a political agreement between conflicting sides in Syria capable of uniting them in the anti-terrorism fight are yet to be tackled.

"A dilemma is yet to be addressed: what is the political agreement that shall bring the Syrian government and the opposition, including the Syrian Kurds, to fight side by side against IS [Daesh] and Al-Nosra? What could bring the Syrian people out of the Sunni-Shiaa, Arab-Kurds divide?" the Syrian politician added.

Aita added that the Syrian Kurds are expected to be invited to a possible meeting between Syria's conflicting parties in Astana, as well as to the next round of UN-backed intra-Syrian negotiations in Geneva.

"Like in the Moscow consultations, I expect the representatives of the Syrian Kurds to be invited to the talks forecasted in Kazakhstan, preferably with their different sensitivities. I also expect that now the Syrian Kurds to be invited fully for the round of negotiations called by M. De Mistura next February," Aita said.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported this initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks.

Syrian government forces have been fighting against multiple opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front, both outlawed in many states including Russia.