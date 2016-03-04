Daesh Receiving Assistance From Turkey 'With Ankara's Tacit Approval'

"Taking publicly available information into account, we've come to the conclusion that Turkey has directly or indirectly served as Daesh's mediator and ally by helping the radical group to prepare and commit terrorist acts, acquire necessary resources and recruit new fighters," Ertuğrul Kürkçü, the current Honorary President of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), told Sputnik.
Despite its tough anti-Daesh rhetoric, the Turkish leadership has done nothing to dismantle the existing terrorist network in the country. "After so many horrible terrorist acts, not a single real participant or mastermind has been arrested," the Turkish politician observed.
The opposition daily published transcripts of several phone conversations between unnamed Turkish officers and a key Daesh operative in the region bordering Syria. The documents appear to show that Turkish officers not only frequently communicated, but worked with the militants.
It follows then that "at the moment Daesh receives support and recruits with the tacit approval of the Turkish government, as well as the country's president and prime minister," Kürkçü concluded.
Meanwhile, RT has published footage shot on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Azaz, which is controlled by al-Nusra Front militants. The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) have been unable to liberate Azaz because Turkish forces shelled the area.
The YPG told RT's Lizzie Phelan that al-Nusra Front fighters receive regular supplies of weapons from Turkey.
"We can actually see here the important border town of Azaz, that Turkey is determined to prevent YPG from taking. Just a little beyond that you can see the Bab al-Salam border crossing and a heavy flow of vehicles coming from Turkey into Azaz," the RT correspondent narrated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)