Jordan Not to Disclose List of Syrian Terrorist Groups

Jordan's media affairs minister, Mohammad Momani said that Jordan will not disclose the list of terrorist organizations in Syria it presented.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Jordan will not disclose the list of terrorist organizations in Syria that it presented at the Syrian peace talks in New York, the country’s media affairs minister told Sputnik.

The talks in New York took place last month and paved way for the UN Security Council adopting a resolution on the settlement of the Syrian crisis.

© AFP 2018/ Mary Altaffer Jordan Proceeds With Preparing List of Syria's Terror Groups Ahead of Peace Talks

"Jordan will not disclose the list of terrorist organizations it presented. As far as the Syrian terrorist organizations and confirming their status are concerned, the future conferences on the Syrian crisis will make it known," Mohammad Momani said.

International talks on the settlement of the Syrian crisis started in October. The second round of talks in the so-called Vienna format took place in November.

Russia, as one of the participants on the talks, maintains that compiling a list of credible and moderate opposition representatives is necessary to start intra-Syrian talks on reconciliation.