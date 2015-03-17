Pro-Arab Politician Slams Netanyahu Electoral Violation Allegations

Earlier in the day Netanyahu claimed that a too-active participation by the Arab population of Israel he described as coming to voting stations ”in droves” endangered the prospects of his right-wing government.

TEL AVIV (Sputnik), Svetlana Alexandrova — Allegations by Israeli incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of illicit technologies being used in voting by the Israeli Arab population is "demagoguery," Joint List candidate Dr. Abdullah Abu Marouf told Sputnik Tuesday.

“Netanyahu is just panicking, his party will not take more than 20 seats,” Arab politician said.

People go to the polls voluntarily and the expected turnout of the Arab population amounts to 67-70 percent, a significant raise compared to 2013 elections, when 54 percent of Arab Israelis voted, Abu Marouf added.

According to Abu Marouf the Joint List, an alliance of Israel's four Arab-dominated parties, will take 14 seats in Knesset.

© AFP 2018/ JACK GUEZ Livni to Forgo Rotation Deal With Herzog if Zionist Union Forms Coalition

The current national elections in Israel will determine the composition of the new Knesset, Israel's parliament, and of the government established by these results.

The main rivals in the current election are the Likud party, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, led by Isaac Herzog.

According to the latest opinion polls, the prime minister's party has a good chance of losing the elections to the center-left Zionist Union, political alliance of the Israeli Labor Party and Hantuah, taking 22 seats versus the Union’s 26.