Pro-Arab Politician Slams Netanyahu Electoral Violation Allegations

TEL AVIV (Sputnik), Svetlana Alexandrova — Allegations by Israeli incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of illicit technologies being used in voting by the Israeli Arab population is "demagoguery," Joint List candidate Dr. Abdullah Abu Marouf told Sputnik Tuesday.
People go to the polls voluntarily and the expected turnout of the Arab population amounts to 67-70 percent, a significant raise compared to 2013 elections, when 54 percent of Arab Israelis voted, Abu Marouf added.
According to Abu Marouf the Joint List, an alliance of Israel's four Arab-dominated parties, will take 14 seats in Knesset.
The main rivals in the current election are the Likud party, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, led by Isaac Herzog.
According to the latest opinion polls, the prime minister's party has a good chance of losing the elections to the center-left Zionist Union, political alliance of the Israeli Labor Party and Hantuah, taking 22 seats versus the Union’s 26.
