Sputnik to Provide 24/7 Newswire, Photo Coverage of Key SPIEF Events

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik will take part in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), during which it will run a 24/7 newswire dedicated to the event and provide photos of key events of the forum, the agency's press service said on Wednesday.

"The media group will be represented by the Russian-language brand RIA Novosti, as well as by Sputnik news agency and radio. The multimedia stand by Sputnik, which will provide information from all venues of the forum in real time, will be working in Pavilion F during all days of the forum. A non-stop newswire and photos about key events of the SPIEF will help its guests to plunge into the agenda of the leading international economic forum," the press service said.

An on-site studio of Radio Sputnik will be working at the stand of Rossiya Segodnya, hosting leading international and Russian newsmakers for interviews.

Sputnik will also launch a special newswire called SPIEF 2018 on the English mobile application Sputnik Trending and its Russian analogue Динамика дня. This will be useful for those wanting to quickly learn about the forum's events. Both apps, which are available for iOS and Android devices, can be downloaded for free. Rossiya Segodnya's stand will allow the participants of the forum to learn about all products and services of the media group.

SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues.

This year's event will take place on May 24-26. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

Sputnik is a multimedia international news and information agency with a mission to provide prompt and balanced coverage of global news and to inform international audiences about different views on key events, including stories that other media keep silent on. The media group has a range of information resources, including RIA Novosti, R-Sport, RIA Real Estate, RIA Rating, Prime, and InoSMI.