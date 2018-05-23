Register
18:31 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Preparations for 2018 SPIEF in St. Petersburg

    Sputnik to Provide 24/7 Newswire, Photo Coverage of Key SPIEF Events

    © Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
    Sputnik Mediawall
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 (18)
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik will take part in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), during which it will run a 24/7 newswire dedicated to the event and provide photos of key events of the forum, the agency's press service said on Wednesday.

    "The media group will be represented by the Russian-language brand RIA Novosti, as well as by Sputnik news agency and radio. The multimedia stand by Sputnik, which will provide information from all venues of the forum in real time, will be working in Pavilion F during all days of the forum. A non-stop newswire and photos about key events of the SPIEF will help its guests to plunge into the agenda of the leading international economic forum," the press service said.

    An on-site studio of Radio Sputnik will be working at the stand of Rossiya Segodnya, hosting leading international and Russian newsmakers for interviews.

    READ MORE: Putin to Meet With Foreign Companies' Chief Executives on SPIEF Sidelines

    Sputnik will also launch a special newswire called SPIEF 2018 on the English mobile application Sputnik Trending and its Russian analogue Динамика дня. This will be useful for those wanting to quickly learn about the forum's events. Both apps, which are available for iOS and Android devices, can be downloaded for free. Rossiya Segodnya's stand will allow the participants of the forum to learn about all products and services of the media group.

    Preparations for 2018 SPIEF in St. Petersburg
    © Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
    Russia, France to Discuss Nuclear Projects in Third Countries at SPIEF – Rosatom
    SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues.

    This year's event will take place on May 24-26. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

    Sputnik is a multimedia international news and information agency with a mission to provide prompt and balanced coverage of global news and to inform international audiences about different views on key events, including stories that other media keep silent on. The media group has a range of information resources, including RIA Novosti, R-Sport, RIA Real Estate, RIA Rating, Prime, and InoSMI.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 (18)

    Related:

    Sputnik Launches 2018 World Cup News and Photo Wires for Subscribers
    Iranian Climber Tells Sputnik About Her Dream
    Calm Down, Fans! Sputnik Busts UK Media Scaremongering Ahead of FIFA 2018
    Tags:
    SPIEF, RIA Novosti, Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik, Saint Petersburg, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse