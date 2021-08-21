Register
21:58 GMT21 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez is seen in a car outside the FELCC (Special Force to fight against Crime) headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia March 13, 2021.

    Ex-Bolivian President Anez Tried to Harm Herself While in Jail, Government Minister Says

    © REUTERS / Manuel Claure
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    4100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083680500_0:3:2911:1640_1200x675_80_0_0_225b172f8f2cf6c50479ff57c44af98d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202108211083680283-ex-bolivian-president-anez-tried-to-harm-herself-while-in-jail-government-minister-says/

    Just this Wednesday, the ex-president was reportedly taken to a hospital in El Alto, western Bolivia, without prior notification, for already the third time in two weeks. At the time, local media, citing Anez's family, stated that she was likely to get a CT scan.

    Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez, who is currently under pre-trial detention, tried to injure herself, but her condition is stable, the сountry's minister of government, Eduardo Del Castillo said.

    The government official told the press on Saturday that Anez tried to harm herself in the early morning, but fortunately was not able to do anything serious, and her condition was stated as stable.

    "She has some small scratches on one of her arms, however, there is nothing to worry about," Del Castillo added.

    The minister also referred to Anez's recent hospitalizations, assuring reporters that after visits to different health centers in recent weeks, the medical examinations that were carried out show that the former president is in healthy enough condition to continue with her pre-trial detention in Miraflores prison.

    According to the local Pagina Siete newspaper, Anez's lawyer said that her client is in a depressed mental state and asks to be released from jail so that she can defend herself "from home." The lawyer urged the Bolivian authorities to "let her defend herself in freedom, otherwise, the consequences will be fatal."

    And another lawyer representing Anez, Luis Guillen, reportedly told the outlet that the self-harm incident was a suicide attempt. The lawyer claimed that during the last five months of detention, the penitentiary facility's officials incorrectly administered medications, in addition to drugs that were counterproductive to Anez's health, which may have caused a bout of depression and paranoia that would have led the ex-president to make the decision to end her life.

    On Friday, the Bolivian General Prosecutor’s office formally submitted charges against Anez to stand trial for genocide and asked the Supreme Court of Justice to urgently require the authorization of Parliament to continue the process.

    On Tuesday, an international special panel reviewing the 2019 protest crackdown in Bolivia, during which Anez rose to power, had called law enforcement officials' conduct a massacre. The commission considered the actions of the law enforcement officers as a massacre, confirming that at least 37 people were killed and hundreds injured, while most of them were civilians protesting against Anez. Following these findings, another case against the former president may be filed.

    After the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, claimed that there were numerous irregularities during the October 2019 election, Evo Morales resigned as president and departed Bolivia under military duress in November 2019. In the wake of his ouster, the majority of Bolivia's top authorities also resigned.

    Thus, Anez, who was the opposition vice-speaker of the senate at the time, gained power in the country. Morales has since then referred to the situation as a coup. Anez organized a new presidential election, which was held on October 18, 2020, which was won by Luis Arce, a member of Morales' Movement for Socialism.

    Anez was detained in March on allegations of terrorism, inciting to insurrection, and conspiracy in connection with the suspected coup. Since then, she has been held in jail.

    Related:

    Watch: Bolivian Lawmakers Brawl in Parliament in Heated Debate Over Anez Detention
    Bolivia’s Former Environment Minister From Anez Government Seeks Asylum in Other Country
    Anez Open Letter Suffers 'Total Amnesia' of Bolivian Coup Human Rights Violations, Spokeswoman Says
    Ecuadorian Police Deny Sending Lethal Ammo to Bolivia Under Anez
    Bolivia Denounces Argentine Ex-President Macri's Participation in 2019 Bolivian Coup
    Argentina’s Ex-President Dismisses Bolivia’s Claims That He Helped With Removal of Morales
    Tags:
    Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, prison, prisons, prisoner, Suicide, suicide attempt, Evo Morales
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse