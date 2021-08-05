Raging Bull Runs Riot at Illegal Rodeo in Mexico, Injures 10 Onlookers - Photo, Video

At least 10 people were injured when an irate bull went on the rampage during an illegal rodeo in central Mexico earlier this week.
The animal first threw the rider to the ground and then crushed a fence that separated the arena from the spectators and attacked the bystanders.
There was screaming and running as the crowd, which included women and children, panicked and some spectators hardly escaped the bull's attack.
A video of the incident was widely shared online.
Finally, support staff managed to confine the bull and force it back into the arena.
The rodeo took place despite an official ban on such gatherings because of the risk of catching the coronavirus. Apart from the rodeo, the event featured a concert as well as alcohol and food.
