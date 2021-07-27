Polluted Argentina Lake Goes Bright Pink

The waters of Corfo Lagoon, in Argentina's southern Patagonia region, became an intense deep pink color last week, indicating warning signs of serious pollution.
According to AFP, the saturated coloration was presumably caused by excess chemicals, such as sodium sulfite, that are used to preserve prawns for export. The waste with this chemical is required be cleaned before being dumped.
"The reddish color does not cause damage and will disappear in a few days," environmental control chief for Chubut province, Juan Micheloud, told AFP last week.
The chemicals were was said to be initially discharged with fish waste into the Chubut river that leads down to the lake. Eco activists and locals blame the pollution on the Trelew industrial park that processes fish for export.
Uma lagoa na região sul da Patagônia argentina se tornou rosa após um produto químico usado para preservar camarões para exportação ser despojado nela.— Geografia Geral (@GeografiaGeralT) July 27, 2021
A cor é causada pelo sulfito de sódio, um produto antibacteriano usado nas fábricas de peixes. pic.twitter.com/mHIA03Jl6s
El vertido de residuos tóxicos procedentes de la pesca tiñen de rosa unas lagunas en la Patagonia argentina.— Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) July 27, 2021
La comunidad denuncia un olor nauseabundo, la proliferación de insectos en la zona y que se está alterando "el suelo, la flora y la fauna" del ecosistema.
📸 EFE pic.twitter.com/WquuY1exYs
The lake, a major fishing site, provides thousands of jobs in the region. In the meantime, the recent pollution is not the first, and its waters have been colored by chemicals several times.
"Those who should be in control are the ones who authorize the poisoning of people," environmental activist Pablo Lada told AFP, blaming the government for the polluted site.
