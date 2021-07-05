Over 150 Russian Tourists With COVID-19 Stuck in Cuba

"We are talking about tourists from flights that arrived between 30 June and 2 July. On the first one, on 30 June, there were 133 people, including crew members, who received positive COVID-19 results for tests taken at the airport. Follow-up testing confirmed the infection in 33 people", Mgeladze said.
According to the consul, 130 Russian tourists are still in quarantine in their hotel rooms. Over a dozen others, who arrived in Cuba before 29 June, had been quarantined earlier.
The tourists themselves claim that they are not exhibiting any symptoms, are not ill and have documents to prove that they have antibodies to the coronavirus or have negative COVID-19 test results, obtained on the day of their departure from Russia.
