Live Video: Anti-Government Protests Continue in Bogota, Colombia

Sputnik comes live from Bogota, Colombia, where people are taking to the streets once more as part of a string of protests that have been sparked by the government’s decision to raise taxes to settle the cost of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.
The activists are expected to call on the government for a review of the sanitary emergency and healthcare reform, disbanding of the Escuadron Movil Antidisturbios (ESMAD) riot police, demilitarisation of cities and holding accountable those responsible for killing protesters.
According to the Colombian Institute for Development and Peace Studies, in the first week of protests, at least 31 protesters were killed, 1,220 were injured and 87 went missing. A total of 379 people have now gone missing.
