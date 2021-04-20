Argentina Discusses Sputnik V Vaccine Production With Russian Specialists

"Nicolini visited the Gamaleya [research] center that produces Sputnik V, in order to analyze, together with experts, how to accelerate the transfer of technology to start production in the country as soon as possible," a Monday government statement says.
Nicolini is currently visiting Russia with Argentina's minister of economy, Martin Guzman.
Argentina started vaccinating its population using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in December 2020. In March, Nicolini told Sputnik that the vaccination using Sputnik V was showing encouraging results in terms of safety and efficacy.
When asked when Argentina could launch production of the Sputnik V vaccine after the two countries struck a relevant memorandum, the presidential aide suggested that it could happen no earlier than within a year.
