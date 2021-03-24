Bolivian Air Force Plane Crashes Into Residential House: At Least One Killed

A Bolivian Air Force Hongdu JL-8 (K-8VB variant) fighter jet has crashed into a residential building in the Sacaba municipality of Chapare province, Bolivia. The crashed jet was a training aircraft. It is unclear at the moment, what caused the accident.
Avión militar se estrella contra una casa en Bolivia dejando al menos un muerto https://t.co/CFE7l4ddua— Roberto Cavada (@rcavada) March 24, 2021
Un avión de la Fuerza Aérea Boliviana se ha estrellado este miércoles contra una casa en el municipio de Sacaba, Cochabamba, dejando al men... pic.twitter.com/k2kLXMTcRY
#BoliviaDigital #Último— Periódico Bolivia (@Bolivia_bol) March 24, 2021
Una avioneta de la FAB cayó en un domicilio particular en Sacaba, Cochabamba, que dejó el saldo de un muerto según datos preliminares.
Fotos: David Flores / @APGNoticiasBo pic.twitter.com/uLVQt8llpY
According to local media reports, one person was killed and two more injured in the accident that took place near the Lava Lava canton. All three of them were reportedly residents of the house. The two-seat jet's pilots reportedly managed to eject from the aircraft and landed safely.
#Ultimo Circula por RRSS imágenes que muestran cómo los vecinos del domicilio afectado por la caída de una aeronave de la FAB en Sacaba, #Cochabamba, tratan de extinguir el fuego que generó este hecho. (Video: RRSS) pic.twitter.com/CkxynwALqv— Agencia Fides (ANF) (@noticiasfides) March 24, 2021
Falleció una persona en #Sacaba por la caída de un avión de la FAB.— Go Communication Bolivia (@GoComBolivia) March 24, 2021
Los testigos del hecho relataron que una persona murió por las quemaduras del incendio, mientras que su hermano sufrió graves quemaduras en el cuerpo y fue trasladado a un centro médico en #Cochabamba. pic.twitter.com/4MVBfI4YiX
Police have cordoned off the area of the crash, and firefighters are working on extinguishing the flames, which had started in the house as a result of the incident. A member of the emergency response team told local Página Siete Digital news outlet that the jet did not explode.
𝗟𝗢 𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗢 𝗗𝗘 𝗟𝗔 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔— Pat Noticias (@patnoticias) March 24, 2021
Último: Cae avioneta en Sacaba. Existe un fallecido .
.
𝐕𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚́𝐬: https://t.co/6UlZqQW4MQ
.#PatBolivia #PatDigital #PatNoticias #Bolivia pic.twitter.com/BQlrK3b9P4
Hongdu JL-8 is a two-seat Chinese light attack jet developed jointly with Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and often used to train pilots. Bolivia bought six units of the K-8VB variant of the jet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)