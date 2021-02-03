Mexican Regulator Authorizes Emergency Use of Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine

"COFEPRIS has just granted permit for the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center," Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.
"Thus, it is becoming possible to import the drug and use it," he said.
Earlier, Mexico signed an agreement with Russia for a phased delivery of 24 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine, and last week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone, thanking him for the decision to send 24 million doses of Sputnik V.
Sputnik V is the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Lancet medical journal released a report on the interim results of the phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V, estimating vaccine efficacy at 91.6 percent.
Sputnik V producers have already established partnership with the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, the RDIF president recalled. The companies are pushing AstraZeneca's vaccine efficacy up from 62.1 percent through combining it with a Sputnik V component.
