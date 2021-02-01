Venezuela to Consider Over 200 Investment Projects Under Anti-Sanctions Law, Maduro Says

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Since the adoption of the anti-sanctions law, the Venezuelan government has received over 200 investment applications from foreign investors, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We have received more than 200 investment applications under the anti-sanctions law from all countries... It is clear that Russia, China, India, Turkey, Iran come first," Maduro said.

"These are private investments in various sectors of the economy," he said in an interview with Brazilian TV program 20 minutos, broadcast on his Twitter page.

The law against the blockade of constitutional development and guarantees of human rights, approved by the country's parliament in October 2020, is intended to provide Venezuela with the institutional and legal tools to counter international restrictions.

According to Maduro, the new law creates "outstanding conditions" for foreign investment, but specific measures of this law are not published for reasons of national security.

As a result of US sanctions from 2014 to 2020, Venezuela lost 98.6 percent of all external foreign exchange earnings, the state oil and gas company PDVSA's contributions to the country's central bank over the past 7 years decreased from $56.609 billion to $73.4 million per year, or more than by 99 percent.

Of the wide range of sanctions, the most painful were the freezing of the country's accounts in Europe and the blocking of assets and interests of PDVSA in the US jurisdiction for $7 billion, as well as the ban on transactions with them.