At Least Five Dead After Revolutionary Armed Forces Helicopter Crashes in Cuba, Reports Say

At least 5 people died after a helicopter crashed in the eastern part of Cuba on Friday, according to a Cuba Revolutionary Armed Forces statement, cited by the state-run media Radio Rebelde.
The helicopter was flying from Holguín to Guantánamo and "crashed against a hill", according to reports. A FAR commission is said to be investigating the cause of the incident.
According to local media outlet Cibercuba, the helicopter belongs to FAR, with some members of the helicopter crew identified as Luis Miguel González, a man with the surname Verdecia and flight engineer Nivaldo.
No further details were immediately available.
