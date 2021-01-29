5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Panama

The quake, with a magnitude of 5.5, hit 61km to the south-west of the city David, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).
The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometres.
https://t.co/W3z902jOZy pic.twitter.com/9dJ39uL8FS— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 29, 2021
No injuries or damage has so far been reported.
Last year in September, Panama was hit by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake. The tremor took place 12.9 km (8 miles) east-north-east of Finca Blanco town at a depth of 8.7 km. The quake was given a green alert level, which means economic losses, but unlikely casualties or damages.
