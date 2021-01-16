Tourist Detained by Police After Climbing Mayan Pyramid – Video

A female tourist was arrested after climbing up the ancient El Castillo step pyramid at the Chichen Itza archaeological site in the Mexican state of Yucatán.
"The security personnel of the archaeological zone, in a peaceful manner, exhorted said person to come down from the pre-Hispanic structure and, once down, she was placed at the disposal of the municipal police," read a statement by Mexico's Ministry of Culture.
The woman felt the urge to scale the 25-metre tall Mayan monument in early January.
A video was shared online showing her walking down the steps and into the arms of security officers, who handed her over to the police.
#ladykukulkan pic.twitter.com/7ei6zOWsKj— SC (@Lizhueertas) January 4, 2021
According to a local newspaper, the trespasser may have been drunk but this has not been confirmed by the authorities.
Climbing El Castillo was banned after a woman fell to her death in 2006.
