Venezuela Exposes Plan to Destabilize Country, Interior Minister Says

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier said Colombia was preparing a new attack on Venezuela at the end of the year, including against the military.
According to Melendez, an operation called "Boycott the National Assembly" is being prepared, it was supposed to be carried out on 27 December - 5 January. The head of the operation, the minister said, is opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who fled Venezuela, he is supported from abroad, in particular in Colombia, where the operation participants are trained.
The purpose of the criminals was to carry out attacks against relatives of high-ranking government officials, against the military and the police, governors, elected lawmakers, and the prosecutor general, Melendez said. In addition, according to the minister, attacks were planned on an oil refinery and a power plant.
Several people involved in the terrorist plan have already been detained.
