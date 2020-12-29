Argentina To Begin Vaccinating Population With Russia’s Sputnik V on Tuesday

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Widespread vaccination against COVID-19 in Argentina with Russia’s Sputnik V, the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine, will begin on Tuesday.

Argentina received its first batch of 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine on Christmas Eve.

A mass vaccination campaign covering all of Argentina’s provinces starts at 09:00 local time on Tuesday (12:00 GMT).

Online registration has already begun and hundreds have already applied to get their shots. Health workers will be given priority and will be able to get vaccinated at their work locations.

On Saturday, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez held a meeting with governors and the Chief of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, via video conference. According to a statement from the press service of Argentina’s president, provincial leaders thanked Fernandez for successfully obtaining the Russian vaccine and agreed that on Tuesday, the vaccination process would begin throughout the country.

Vaccination against COVID-19 will be voluntary in Argentina.

The country expects more deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in January and February (5 and 14 million doses, respectively), to ensure that all medical professionals, security workers and people over the age of 60 are promptly vaccinated.

The Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and in the world. It is 91.4% effective, according to the latest trial results released by Russian developers this month.

Argentina is the first country in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V. The registration by the National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices of Argentina (ANMAT) was completed this month.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) signed a contract with the government of Argentina on December 10 for the supply of 10 million doses of Sputnik V.