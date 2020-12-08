5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southwest of Salina Cruz, Mexico

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit Mexico, 10 km to the south of Salina Cruz, the country's national seismological organisation said.
SISMO Magnitud 5.5 Loc 64 km al SUROESTE de SALINA CRUZ, OAX 08/12/20 11:56:41 Lat 15.65 Lon -95.41 Pf 53 km pic.twitter.com/2iburzc5H3— Sismológico Nacional (@SSNMexico) December 8, 2020
The US Geological Survey (USGS) has measured the quake at 5.4 on the Richter scale, adding that its epicentre was registered at a depth of 25.6km.
Photos were shared online of people standing outside in Salina Cruz after the quake.
#Galería || Evacúan edificios públicos en el centro de Xalapa, tras el sismo con epicentro en Salina Cruz, Oaxaca. pic.twitter.com/bO4w09Q0u6— Vivo Noticias Veracruz (@VivoNoticiasVer) December 8, 2020
Desalojan a personal de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública en Veracruz tras temblor que se dejó sentir en la ciudad de Xalapa.— Alor Noticias (@AlorNoticias) December 8, 2020
66 km al Suroeste de Salina Cruz, Oaxaca. Municipios con percepción: Xalapa, Soteapan,Mecayapan, Tatahuicapan de Juárez, Ixhuatlan del Sureste y Pajapan pic.twitter.com/OEpKEP6rSI
A video has emerged of Christmas decorations swaying in the quake.
#ULTIMAHORA Sismo en CDMX bastante leve #Sismo #Mexico #Temblor @SismologicoMX @SafeLiveAlert @SkyAlertMx #compartir pic.twitter.com/G9ixQUGUsY— TWIITER (@GetRepost_) December 8, 2020
No damage or injuries have been reported as yet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)