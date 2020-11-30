At Least 7 Dead, Nearly Dozen Injured in Van Accident in Northwestern Peru

The road accident occurred on Sunday morning on the Chagual-Pataz route when a van carrying 18 people fell off a cliff in the northwestern La Libertad region.
Camioneta cae a abismo y deja 7 muertos en el ande de La Libertad Un trágico accidente de tránsito se registró en la provincia de Pataz, en la región La Libertad, donde una camioneta cayó a un abismo y dejó como saldo siete muertos. https://t.co/a5J0sGXQzr #PerúNoticias pic.twitter.com/X5FuMkDyli— Perú Noticias (@Peru_Noticias) November 29, 2020
The injured were taken to a local hospital. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. According to Peruvian media reports, one of the possible causes of the accident could be overcrowding of the vehicle.
According to the latest WHO data released in 2018, 4,179 people died in road accidents in Peru, which is 2.82% of the total number of deaths in the country.
