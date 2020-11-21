Video: Guatemalan Congress Building Set on Fire Amid Protests Over New Budget

Guatemala has been seeing protests against the country's new 2021 budget, which, according to The Associated Press, has cut spending on education and health. According to protesters, cited by The AP, the budget was negotiated and passed by the legislators in secret amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of back-to-back hurricanes.

Crowds of protesters stormed Guatemala's Congress building on Saturday, setting parts of the building on fire and smashing windows, according to videos shared on social media.

What started as an estimated 7,000 people demonstrating in front of the National Palace in Guatemala City, protesting a drop in funding for education and health decreed in the new 2021 budget, evolved, according to AP, into a riot.

Protesters were filmed breaking into the Congress building as parts of the building were aflame and smoke poured out, while demonstrators threw projectiles at riot police trying to disperse the protest.

Parts of the Congress building can also be seen to be covered in graffiti.

Unrest is breaking out in Guatemala, as student demonstrators have just set fire to a government building and police are moving in with tear gas. Some clashes ensuing.



📷: Sandra Cuffee

“A group of protesters has set fire to the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala as anti-government demonstrations are held against corruption and the increase in the general budget of the nation for the period 2021.”



pic.twitter.com/WTu6Aaueyw

​One of the videos revealed a person pushed down to the ground by riot police dispersing the crowd.

Riot police face projectiles thrown by rioters and one person gets pushed to the ground as officers move in to disperse the group.

​Smoke erupts inside the building as protesters storm the structure.

Video of rioters storming the Congress building as smoke pours out and sounds of breaking glass can be heard.

​Some protesters, according to the video, brought a guillotine to the demonstration.

🔴 Esta Pasando | Grupo de manifestantes le ha prendido fuego al Congreso de la República de Guatemala en el marco de las manifestaciones contra el incremento al presupuesto general de la nación para el año 2021 por @viaconectados #Guatemala #Estapasando #ULTIMOMINUTO pic.twitter.com/S2hc1jITV7 — viaconectados (@viaconectados) November 21, 2020

​On Friday, according to the Associated Press, discontent over the 2021 national budget in Guatemala rose in social media, with a call for a large protest emerging on Saturday.

Congress approved the budget in secret on Wednesday night.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei warned on Saturday that demonstrators engaging in acts of vandalism would be held accountable.

"I reiterate that you have the right to demonstrate in accordance with the law. But neither can we allow people to vandalize public or private property. Whoever is proven to have participated in these criminal acts will fall under the full weight of the law," Giammattei tweeted.