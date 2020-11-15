Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Peru's Lima - Videos

Hundreds of citizens have gathered at Plaza San Martin, in Peru's capital, to protest the new government of interim President Manuel Merino, La Republica reported on Saturday.
The demonstration, however, grew into violence and chaos by the evening as National Police forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds. Videos circulating on social media show protesters running from thick clouds of smoke and officers in riot gear. Others were seen covering their eyes in tears.
Primera estampida tras bombas en Av Abancay #DePie pic.twitter.com/YzojCrPMeQ— Maria Cervantes (@mariaecervantes) November 15, 2020
ESTA ES LA CUARTA PERSONA QUE SE LLEVAN ES EL MISMO HERIDO DEL CUELLO LA POLICÍA NO DEJA DE BOMBEARNOS MIENTRAS NO HACEMOS NADA TAN SOLO NOS HIEREN pic.twitter.com/59JPsUEZt5— 𝔡𝔲 (@venenodeangeI) November 15, 2020
#Peru: Right now, National Police attack the protesters with tear gas at the Abancay Avenue, in #Lima. #FueraMerino #MerinoNoEresMiPresidente— sidereal pilgrim (@PersonalEscrito) November 15, 2020
Video: @sersaraviapic.twitter.com/70rDKd8R5a
One man was severely injured during the protest, as another video showed, though it is not clear how it happened.
Se rompió todo, primer herido, aún no se sabe la gravedad, la policía comenzaba responder y disuadir a los manifestantes.— Fuerza Blanquirroja (@FBlanquirroja) November 15, 2020
Video: @PaulVeas @DavidsCreator @ucinoticias_pe @rmapalacios @AlertaNews24 @cnddhh @WaykaPeru pic.twitter.com/CZcVArOzgi
Meanwhile, users on social media suggest the government is mobilising military forces to contain the demonstrations. An APC with soldiers was spotted by witnesses, as well as an armoured vehicle that was seen near the Plaza San Miguel shopping centre.
que lo vea el mundo. así están las calles de Lima ahora pic.twitter.com/vAN0G1njMH— 🌶️ Marco Sifuentes (@ocram) November 14, 2020
On Monday, the Peruvian Congress voted 105-19 in favour of the impeachment of Vizcarra over abuse of power, accusing him of giving away controversial state contracts at the time he served as Mokegua Governor. Vizcarra has never pleaded guilty to the accusations pressed against him, and despite disagreeing with the decision of the lawmakers, announced his resignation.
