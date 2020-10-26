Bolivia to Restore Relations With Russia, President Arce Says

LA PAZ (Sputnik) - Bolivia will restore its relations with Russia after the decline during the rule of the previous government, which came to power as a result of a coup, new President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I believe that Bolivia's relations with Russia deteriorated in the past 11 months due to the presence of the de facto government, which came to power thanks to a coup and which did not understand what is really behind the relations of our countries ... This is why as soon as we rise to power we will restore the relations, just come back and continue what was being done. There were many projects, we had nuclear energy there, we had export projects. We are going to restore it all with the government of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin," Arce said.

He also added that Bolivia wants to supply more food items to Russia.

"We want to export to Russia not only meat, but we also have a great potential for such products as quinoa, a lot of Andean and Amazonian products with which we want to come to Russia. Fruits are very important products for food diversification in Russia," Arce explained.

In September, Bolivia received an authorisation to deliver beef to Russia. The country also has the right to export meat to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Luis Arce secured victory in the presidential election held on 18 October. The vote was organised after the abrogation of the results of the presidential election held on 20 October 2019. Back then, Bolivia's top electoral authority declared that then-President Evo Morales was re-elected to the post. However, his key contender, Carlos Mesa, refused to recognise the results of the vote. After three weeks of nationwide protests, Morales stepped down and left the country. Senior lawmaker Jeanine Anez became interim president.