Protests in Santiago, Chile Ahead of Looming Referendum to Change Constitution - Video

Live from Santiago on Friday, 23 October, as protesters take to the streets of Santiago ahead of the widely anticipated Chilean national plebiscite later this week.
In October 2019, the Chilean government increased subway fares, triggering a wave of protests that turned into violent riots and clashes with police. People took to the streets nationwide to demand decent free education and healthcare and to protest against low pay amid rising fares.
Following the unrest, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera signed a decree to hold the constitutional plebiscite on 26 April 2020. The referendum was postponed to 25 October 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
